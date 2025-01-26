Internet reacts to Jake Elliott missing another FG in NFC title game

Jake Elliott’s nightmare of a 2024 season continued on Sunday.

The Philadelphia Eagles kicker Elliott went viral during his team’s NFC title game showdown against the Washington Commanders for his latest missed kick. After being called on for a 54-yard attempt in the second quarter with the Eagles leading 14-6, Elliott hooked it wide right, leaving three points on the board for Philadelphia.

While Elliott did hit two extra-point attempts earlier in the game, social media still let him hear it over his latest miss. Many hopped in with jokes while others pointed to the numbers showing how steep Elliott had fallen off this year, especially from beyond 50 yards.

The 30-year-old Elliott is a former All-Pro who started on the Eagles team that won Super Bowl LII and had been a rock at the kicker position for many years. But this season, Elliott has now missed nine total field goals and four total extra points (regular season and playoffs). That included one instance where Elliott got meme’d to Saturn for missing three kicks in just one game.

In what may have been a telling sign on Sunday, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni opted later in the second quarter (with his team up 20-12) to try for a two-point conversation, which failed. Though Philadelphia did trot Elliott back out there just before halftime for another extra point after scoring another touchdown (which he nailed to make it 27-12 Eagles), there are some real questions at this point about whether Elliott will still be Philly’s starting kicker next season.