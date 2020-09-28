Isaiah Simmons may play safety for Cardinals

An injury crisis in the secondary may lead to the Arizona Cardinals making full use of Isaiah Simmons’ versatility.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury admitted Monday that playing Simmons at safety may be a consideration in light of multiple injuries at the position.

Kliff Kingsbury acknowledged "we may have to look into" Isaiah Simmons playing safety given injuries at the position and that discussions along those lines have happened. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) September 28, 2020

Budda Baker is set to miss Week 4 after undergoing thumb surgery. Fellow starter Chris Banjo left Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury, and his status going forward is in doubt. Banjo himself was replacing Jalen Thompson, who landed on injured reserve after a Week 1 ankle injury.

Simmons played in the secondary at Clemson, so this wouldn’t be entirely unfamiliar to him. The team made it clear that scenario was unlikely at the NFL level, but injuries may force their hand. That’s the advantage of having a player as talented and versatile as Simmons.