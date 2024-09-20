Jacoby Brissett did not hold back after Patriots’ loss

The New England Patriots got smacked by the New York Jets at MedLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. on Thursday 24-3. The Patriots did nothing on offense, and Jacoby Brissett isn’t hiding that fact.

The Patriots quarterback went 12/18 for 98 yards and was sacked 5 times for a loss of 46 yards. He didn’t sugarcoat things after the defeat.

“It really didn’t come down to the plays. They just beat our a–, to be honest with you,” Brissett said after the game, via Ben Volin.

That’s an accurate assessment of what happened.

New England’s offense accomplished very little and couldn’t move the ball. They were held to 11 first downs and just 139 total yards. The Jets doubled them in time of possession.

And some people thought things were ugly under Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe…