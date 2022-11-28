Jacoby Brissett hilariously channels Tom Brady after OT win

If Sunday turns out to be Jacoby Brissett’s final start of the season, he will have certainly gone out in a memorable way.

Brissett helped guide the Cleveland Browns to a 23-17 overtime win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, including a game-tying touchdown pass to David Njoku with 32 seconds left in regulation. After the game, Brissett could not help but reference his counterpart on Sunday by delivering a Tom Brady quote to sum up the day.

“I mean this in no disrespect, but in the words of Tom Brady, that was f—ing awesome,” Brissett said.

The quote is a direct reference to Brady’s reaction after the Buccaneers staged a comeback win against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9. Obviously, after beating Brady, there was no way Brissett could pass up the opportunity to echo the legendary quarterback.

The Browns are 4-7, but Brissett has done his best to keep things moving with Deshaun Watson suspended. Watson is now poised to take his starting job, but at least the veteran is heading back to the bench on a high note.