Jadeveon Clowney wants Panthers to add 1 specific player

Jadeveon Clowney is the newest member of the Carolina Panthers, and he apparently is already doing some recruiting.

Clowney was introduced to the media on Friday. The pass-rusher told reporters that he talked to his high school and college teammate, Stephon Gilmore, about joining him on the Panthers.

“I’m gonna try to get him to pull up, too,” Clowney said.

Gilmore played at both South Pointe High School in South Carolina and the University of South Carolina along with Clowney.

Gilmore, who won NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2021, played for the Panthers in 2021. This will be Clowney’s first stint with the NFC South team.

Now 33, Gilmore played in 17 games with the Cowboys last season.

Clowney may end up getting his wish too because the Panthers reportedly have shown interest in adding Gilmore.