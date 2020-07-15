pixel 1
Report: Jaguars turned down chance to acquire Pro Bowl player for Yannick Ngakoue

July 15, 2020
by Grey Papke

Yannick Ngakoue

The Jacksonville Jaguars remain in a standoff with star pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue, but it certainly appears that they’ve had their chances to move him.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Jaguars have turned down various deals for Ngakoue, including one that would have landed them a Pro Bowl player who did not fit the team’s system. For now, the Jaguars are content to keep Ngakoue, feeling the offers have not represented fair value.

It ultimately sounds like the Jaguars are keeping an unrealistically high asking price on Ngakoue and aren’t willing to budge on it. That will likely lead to him staying with the team on the franchise tag.

Ngakoue has consistently nabbed sacks for the Jaguars, with 37.5 in the first four years of his career.

