Report: Jaguars turned down chance to acquire Pro Bowl player for Yannick Ngakoue

The Jacksonville Jaguars remain in a standoff with star pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue, but it certainly appears that they’ve had their chances to move him.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Jaguars have turned down various deals for Ngakoue, including one that would have landed them a Pro Bowl player who did not fit the team’s system. For now, the Jaguars are content to keep Ngakoue, feeling the offers have not represented fair value.

The #Jaguars have received multiple offers for DE Yannick Ngakoue – including one involving a Pro Bowl player who didn’t fit their system – but not enough value to deal a player of his caliber, per sources. Other teams have been told he’d play on $17.788M tender. Jags in no rush. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 15, 2020

It ultimately sounds like the Jaguars are keeping an unrealistically high asking price on Ngakoue and aren’t willing to budge on it. That will likely lead to him staying with the team on the franchise tag.

Ngakoue has consistently nabbed sacks for the Jaguars, with 37.5 in the first four years of his career.