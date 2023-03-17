Star player says Lions made ‘disrespectful’ offer to him

Jamaal Williams was a touchdown machine for the Detroit Lions last year, but the star running back does not feel like the team appreciated his performance.

Williams agreed to a three-year, $12 million deal with the New Orleans Saints on Thursday. The Lions signed former Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery to a three-year, $18 million contract, and there were reports that they made Williams a similar offer.

At his introductory press conference with the Saints on Friday, Williams said he felt like the Lions made him a “disrespectful” offer.

“They’ve been done with it. I could tell,” Williams said. “The offer they gave me, I feel like, was very disrespectful and just showed that they really didn’t want me to be there like that. But it’s all love. I know my teammates and everybody there with the Detroit Lions has love for me and all that, but at the same time we couldn’t come to terms. It’s just funny is all.”

If the Lions were willing to pay Williams what they gave Montgomery, that means Williams left about $2 million per year on the table, at least in terms of average annual value. It is possible he overplayed his hand, or Detroit may have simply preferred Montgomery.

Williams had over 1,000 yards last season and led the NFL with 17 rushing touchdowns. He is also known for his very unique personality. If he is as productive in New Orleans as he was in Detoit, the 27-year-old could be a steal for the Saints.