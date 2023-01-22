Ja’Marr Chase says Joe Burrow is on a different level from Josh Allen

Josh Allen is widely viewed as one of the most dangerous quarterbacks in the NFL, but Ja’Marr Chase does not think the Buffalo Bills star has anything on Joe Burrow.

Before Sunday’s Divisional Round playoff game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, Chase told ESPN’s Kimberley A. Martin that he believes Burrow is often “overlooked.” The star wide receiver said Burrow is a better all-around quarterback than Allen and compared his teammate to Tom Brady and Peyton Manning.

“(Burrow) is a true quarterback. Look, Josh Allen’s a great QB too, but Joe can do it all,” Chase said. “Josh Allen’s game revolves around just being a dual-threat, running QB. That’s not bad. But Joe’s more of a Peyton Manning, Tom Brady-type of QB.”

The comments certainly aged well. The Bengals dominated the Bills on Sunday, and Burrow outplayed Allen by a wide margin. Burrow finished 23/36 for 242 yards, 2 touchdowns and no interceptions in Cincinnati’s 27-10 win. Allen went 25/42 for 265 yards, no touchdown passes and an interception. He rushed for Buffalo’s only touchdown.

Allen makes far more jaw-dropping plays than Burrow, but there’s a reason the Bengals are headed to the AFC Championship Game for a second straight season. That is the point Chase was trying to make.