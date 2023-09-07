 Skip to main content
Ja’Marr Chase is watching 1 contract negotiation closely

September 7, 2023
by Grey Papke
JaMarr chase without a helmet

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) walks for the locker room after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 3 game between the New York Jets and the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer/USA TODAY NETWORK

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is keeping very close tabs on one contract negotiation and what it might mean for his future.

On Thursday, Chase discussed upcoming contract negotiations involving Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Chase admitted he is keeping a close eye on how things go, and that he is hoping the Vikings receiver completely resets the market at the position.

“I hope he sets the market for me. That’s what I’m hoping he does,” Chase said. “Other than that, congratulations to what he got going on. Congratulations, brother.”

One can hardly blame Chase for keeping a close eye on what happens with Jefferson, his former teammate at LSU. Jefferson is in line for a monster contract, and while he has outperformed Chase, that negotiation will matter to the Bengals’ No. 1 receiver.

Chase is preparing for his third NFL season, having already accumulated 22 touchdown receptions in two seasons. Fortunately, his quarterback also wants to look out for him in contract negotiations, too.

Article Tags

Ja'Marr ChaseJustin Jefferson
