Ja’Marr Chase is watching 1 contract negotiation closely

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is keeping very close tabs on one contract negotiation and what it might mean for his future.

On Thursday, Chase discussed upcoming contract negotiations involving Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Chase admitted he is keeping a close eye on how things go, and that he is hoping the Vikings receiver completely resets the market at the position.

Ja’Marr Chase on Justin Jefferson’s ongoing contract extension talks: “I hope he sets the market for me.” #Bengals @WLWT pic.twitter.com/FWvJL2djEn — Charlie Clifford (@char_cliff) September 7, 2023

“I hope he sets the market for me. That’s what I’m hoping he does,” Chase said. “Other than that, congratulations to what he got going on. Congratulations, brother.”

One can hardly blame Chase for keeping a close eye on what happens with Jefferson, his former teammate at LSU. Jefferson is in line for a monster contract, and while he has outperformed Chase, that negotiation will matter to the Bengals’ No. 1 receiver.

Chase is preparing for his third NFL season, having already accumulated 22 touchdown receptions in two seasons. Fortunately, his quarterback also wants to look out for him in contract negotiations, too.