 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, October 23, 2022

Ja’Marr Chase limps off with apparent injury

October 23, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Ja'Marr Chase waves after a catch

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) waives after converting a third down during the game winning final Cincinnati Bengals drive in the fourth quarter of the NFL game on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals defeated Kansas City Chiefs 34-31. Photo Credit: Albert Cesare / The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase torched the Atlanta Falcons in the first half on Sunday, but his big performance may not have gone unpunished.

Chase appeared to suffer an injury while running a route on one of the final plays of the second quarter. He came up lame and limped off the field, as you can see below.

Chase laid down after the play and was helped up by trainers. He was limited in practice during the week with a hip injury, so it is possible he may have aggravated that.

Prior to the injury, Chase burned the Falcons for five catches, 112 yards and two touchdowns. He is one of the best playmakers in the NFL and Joe Burrow’s favorite target.

Article Tags

Ja'Marr Chase
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus