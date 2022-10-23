Ja’Marr Chase limps off with apparent injury

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase torched the Atlanta Falcons in the first half on Sunday, but his big performance may not have gone unpunished.

Chase appeared to suffer an injury while running a route on one of the final plays of the second quarter. He came up lame and limped off the field, as you can see below.

Here's the injury to Ja'Marr Chasepic.twitter.com/8IDDCIUIrH — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 23, 2022

Chase laid down after the play and was helped up by trainers. He was limited in practice during the week with a hip injury, so it is possible he may have aggravated that.

Prior to the injury, Chase burned the Falcons for five catches, 112 yards and two touchdowns. He is one of the best playmakers in the NFL and Joe Burrow’s favorite target.