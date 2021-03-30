Jameis Winston changes his attitude about being a ‘game manager’

Will the public have to get ready for a new version of Jameis Winston? That may be the case.

Winston has been known for his gunslinging ways at quarterback. Going back to college, he hasn’t been shying about chucking the ball around the yard and making mistakes. In 2019, his last season as a starter, he led the NFL in both passing yards (5,109) and interceptions (30).

But Winston may have a new attitude about playing QB. It sounds like he may be ready to play more conservatively now. He even has a different view about the “game manager” label.

“I never wanted to be deemed a game manager,” Winston admitted to NFL Network’s Steve Wyche and Jim Trotter in an upcoming episode of the Huddle & Flow podcast. “… But really, that game manager is not a bad piece. That’s something that I think just comes with being a professional quarterback. Being able to not just only do the things that you can do, but being able to do the things that you should not do — like what not to do versus what can I do.”

There has been some thinking that Winston might be able to thrive in a new offense and with a new coach. Winston was the No. 1 overall pick by Tampa Bay in 2015 and played with them for five seasons. He signed last year to be one of the Saints’ backups to Drew Brees. Now he will be competing with Taysom Hill for the starting job.

If he’s ready to be more careful with the ball, Winston could turn a corner at quarterback.