James Cook’s unreal leap to score Bills TD goes viral

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook on Sunday made one of the best plays of the playoffs to give his team the lead.

The Bills trailed the Kansas City Chiefs 21-16 and had 4th-and-goal at the 1-yard-line late in the third quarter of the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Bills took a calculated risk on the play with quarterback Josh Allen shoveling a pass to Cook at around the 5.

Chiefs safety Justin Reid had a chance to tackle Cook a few yards shy of the end zone. But Cook decided to put his Superman cape on and leaped into the air to avoid Reid. The Bills running back even took a mid-air blow from linebacker Nick Bolton. But like Michael Jordan in Space Jam, Cook simply stretched his arm out for a touchdown to put the Bills up 22-21.

James Cook goes flying. pic.twitter.com/GIvmCgscF4 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 27, 2025

The play already looked incredible live. But it’s exponentially better from the pylon camera, which showcases Cook’s unreal arm extension to break the plane.

Just a ridiculous effort on fourth down from James Cook 😤 📺: #BUFvsKC on CBS

📱: Stream on @NFLPlus and Paramount+ pic.twitter.com/rTV0f7DWtT — NFL (@NFL) January 27, 2025

Cook had a breakout campaign for the Bills this season. The 2023 Pro Bowler rushed for 16 touchdowns, tied with Jahmyr Gibbs and Derrick Henry for most in the NFL. Cook recorded his total in one less game (16) than Henry and Gibbs (17).