Jared Goff defends Sean McVay for criticizing him

Sean McVay is known for assuming all blame when it comes to his football team. That is part of his leadership style. That is why it was so surprising to hear him depart from his usual tactic following his Los Angeles Rams’ 23-20 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Following the game, McVay called out Goff and said, “our quarterback has got to take better care of the football.”

Goff threw two interceptions and lost a fumble in the defeat.

McVay acknowledged that it was unusual for him to criticize a player, but he said Goff could handle it.

Sean McVay, on his rare specific criticism of Jared Goff after Sunday’s loss: "I wouldn't say anything if there weren't broad shoulders that were able to handle it. I know he can handle it. I'm not going to apologize for the high expectations I have of him." — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) December 1, 2020

On Wednesday, Goff agreed.

Jared Goff says Sean McVay was “absolutely right” to make the postgame comments he did on Sunday night. “I’m a big boy, I can handle it…I have to take care of the ball better. And I will.” — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) December 3, 2020

That seems like a good relationship between the two. McVay shouldn’t be afraid to properly place blame when it’s warranted. That’s called holding his franchise player accountable.

The Rams have gone 0-4 against the 49ers over the last two seasons, which probably had both men extra frustrated. The Rams are still 7-4 though and in good position to land a playoff spot in the NFC. Even beating out the Seahawks to win the division does not seem out of reach.

Photo: Jeffrey Beall/Wikimedia via CC-BY 4.0