Jason Garrett fired as Giants offensive coordinator

The New York Giants have struggled to score points this season, and their offensive coordinator is seemingly taking the fall for that.

The Giants announced on Tuesday that they have fired OC Jason Garrett. The move came on the heels of the team’s 30-10 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.

Former Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens, who is New York’s tight ends coach, is viewed as the most likely replacement for Garrett.

A likely successor to Jason Garrett as the Giants' play caller is current tight ends coach Freddie Kitchens. He stepped into that role last year when Garrett was out for a game due to COVID-19. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 23, 2021

Garrett was in his second season as offensive coordinator of the Giants. He was the head coach of the divisional rival Dallas Cowboys prior to being hired by Joe Judge. The Giants were hopeful that Garrett, a former quarterback, could help Daniel Jones develop into a more complete player.

Jones has not made strides in his third NFL season. He has a passer rating of 84.0 and has thrown nine touchdowns compared to seven interceptions in 10 games.

The Giants have averaged just 18.9 points per game this season, which ranks in the bottom 10 among NFL teams.