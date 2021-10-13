Jason Garrett had sweet message for Kellen Moore after game

Jason Garrett had a nice message for Kellen Moore and some of his other former players despite losing badly to them on Sunday.

The Dallas Cowboys throttled the injury-riddled New York Giants in Week 5, winning 44-20. The game featured two offensive coordinators who used to work together in Garrett and Kellen Moore.

Garrett was the Cowboys’ head coach from 2010-2019. Moore played quarterback for Garrett in Dallas from 2015-2017. Moore then became Dallas’ quarterbacks coach in 2018 and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2019. Garrett is now the Giants’ offensive coordinator, while Moore remained as Dallas’ offensive coordinator under Mike McCarthy.

After the game, Garrett had some nice messages for his former players/staffers. As shown in a “Sounds from the Sideline” video on the Dallas Cowboys’ website, Garrett congratulated Ezekiel Elliott on the big game. Then he gave Moore a big smile and hug. He told Moore “way to dominate. Hell of a job. Miss you. I miss you, you’re doing a great job.”

JG with Kellen after the game 🥺 pic.twitter.com/LgA6hCmIaH — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) October 13, 2021

That’s pretty nice and magnanimous of Garrett, especially considering he was let go by the Cowboys and just lot to them badly. Maybe this sort of warmth and positive attitude from Garrett helps to explain why it was so hard for Jerry Jones to let him go.