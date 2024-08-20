Jason Kelce has the best bumper sticker on his Tesla Cybertruck

Even in retirement, Jason Kelce still has not lost his edge.

A hilarious video of the ex-Philadelphia Eagles center Kelce went viral this week. In the video, Kelce posed outside his Tesla Cybertruck and showed off the incredible sticker that he has on its back bumper. The sticker features a cartoon likeness of Benjamin Franklin, a Philadelphia icon, urinating on a logo of the Dallas Cowboys. Fittingly, a kite is also visible at Franklin’s feet.

Take a look at the clip.

Of course Jason Kelce has a Tesla Cybertruck with perfect sticker pic.twitter.com/HW15uFjztN — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) August 20, 2024

The sticker is a take on a popular decal of Calvin from “Calvin and Hobbes” fame. The decal features Calvin urinating on rival sports team logos or other enemy symbols and is commonly seen on car bumpers across the country.

Kelce played on the Eagles for all 13 seasons of his NFL career and thus developed a real hatred for the NFC East rival Cowboys. The six-time All-Pro Kelce has been taking shots at the Dallas organization and their fans for many years now, and that continues even now that he is retired as a player.