Jason Peters shares thoughts on why Carson Wentz failed with Eagles

Jason Peters has spent the last 12 years of his career with the Eagles, so there are few players in NFL history who are more familiar with the challenges that come along with playing in Philadelphia. The way Peters sees it, those challenges may have ultimately run Carson Wentz out of town.

During a Thursday appearance on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football,” Peters was asked why things didn’t work out for Wentz in Philly. He spoke about how difficult it is to play in a demanding city.

“Nothing really went wrong on that. He was just in Philadelphia,” Peters said, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. “It’s a hard city to play for. … You gotta bring it every year or Philadelphia will eat you up.”

Wentz would likely disagree. While Eagles fans called for him to be benched last year when he was struggling, he never made it seem like he felt too much pressure playing in Philly. Rather, it sounds like Wentz had significant issues with his head coach and didn’t trust the coaching staff.

There were also some unflattering reports about Wentz not being a great leader. That could be the type of thing Peters is referring to, as the media is notoriously tougher in cities like Philadelphia, New York, Boston and Chicago.

Whatever the case, Wentz wanted a fresh start. Peters has been around long enough to know how a disgruntled quarterback can make a team implode. If the QB wants out, the reasons don’t really matter.