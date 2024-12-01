Jeff Ulbrich has telling quote about Aaron Rodgers’ starting role

New York Jets interim coach Jeff Ulbrich had a pretty telling quote about quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ job security as starter.

Rodgers struggled in the Jets’ 26-21 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, going just 21/39 for 185 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. After the game, when asked if Rodgers would continue to start moving forward, Ulbrich did not exactly rule out a change and said he would have to watch the tape.

“Not as of today,” Ulbrich said when asked if a quarterback change was in the cards.

Ulbrich on whether he will consider a QB change: “Not as of today.” On Rodgers performance: Needs to watch the film. Not a good thing when the coach says he needs to watch the film of his HOF QB before giving an evaluation. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) December 1, 2024

There is a lot of hedging from Ulbrich here, and even if he is not going to make a clear statement right now, the possibility of a change certainly does not sound like it is off the table. It is also a much more conservative statement than the one Ulbrich made about Rodgers ahead of the game.

Rodgers, meanwhile, said he wants to continue playing as long as he remains healthy.

Aaron Rodgers says if he’s healthy, he wants to keep playing — Antwan V. Staley (@antwanstaley) December 1, 2024

Rodgers has been the subject of growing speculation in recent weeks, with some suggestion that he might not even finish out the season with the team. They clearly are not going anywhere this year, as Sunday’s defeat dropped them to 3-9 on the season. They might not have much to gain from sitting Rodgers down, but they do not really have anything to lose, either.