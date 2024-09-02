Jerod Mayo changes another Bill Belichick tradition with Patriots

New England Patriots coach Jerod Mayo is making another visible change to how Bill Belichick did things.

Mayo on Monday announced the Patriots’ six captains for the 2024 season, but added a notable detail: those selected will actually wear the “C” on their jerseys. That was never the case under Belichick, which made the Patriots unique among NFL teams.

Mayo, himself a former captain during his playing days, cited that experience as a big reason for the change.

“I was a captain seven out of eight years, which once again, whatever happens inside the building, that’s always the most important thing,” Mayo said, via the team’s official website. “But I do think it’s like a badge of honor. It’s a badge of honor, and I think when guys do the right thing, they should be recognized for those things. It’s something as small as having the captain’s patch, I think it’s important for those guys.”

Mayo’s move brings the Patriots in step with the rest of the league, if nothing else. It is also in line with Mayo’s assertion that, as much as he respects Belichick, there are things he is going to do differently than his predecessor. This is one of them.

The Patriots are set to open their season in Cincinnati on Sunday against the Bengals.