Jerry Jones brings back fan-favorite quote about winning championship

It has been more than a decade since Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had a surreal way of describing what it is like to win a championship, and the infamous quote has returned.

Jones called into 105.3 The Fan on Friday while the station was broadcasting live from the Texas Rangers’ World Series parade. When asked if he had any message for the fans who were out celebrating, Jones said winning championship is “the absolute glory hole.”

Full clip of #Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones describing winning a championship as "the absolute glory hole..to be a champion" on the @1053thefan pic.twitter.com/WEGcWsoPk7 — BSGsports (@BSGsportsmedia) November 3, 2023

“The rough times that you have with sport, everybody has it — everybody. You can’t really play unless you have some hard times,” Jones said. “But it is the absolute glory hole to have that elusive win to be the champion.”

Your first instinct might tell you that was a Freudian slip. However, Jones used that same phrase in 2012 when talking about the good times and the bad times he has been through with the Cowboys franchise.

Jerry Jones said Glory Hole again today. Here is his last Freudian slip on glory holes. You’re telling me no one corrected him from his last incident? pic.twitter.com/mJEleGDauq — Bootleg Fantasy Football (@BootlegFantasy) November 3, 2023

“I’ve been here when it was glory hole days and I’ve been here when it wasn’t. Having said that, I want me some glory hole,” Jones said as a room full of reporters began giggling.

Either Jones is more of a comedian than we thought, or he has no idea what the term “glory hole” means. It is possible no one ever corrected the 81-year-old back in 2012, and here we are.

Jones has delivered some truly legendary quotes over the years. We hope he never changes.