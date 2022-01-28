Jerry Jones has interesting response to Sean Payton questions

Sean Payton announced this week that he has stepped down as the head coach of the New Orleans Saints, but he did not rule out a return to the sideline at some point. That has led to a bunch of premature speculation about Payton joining the Dallas Cowboys, and Jerry Jones addressed that on Friday — sort of.

Jones was asked during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan about Payton leaving the Saints. He heaped praise on the longtime coach.

Jerry Jones talking about Sean Payton on @1053thefan: pic.twitter.com/R33ElrOPB8 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 28, 2022

Payton was an assistant coach with the Cowboys for three seasons before he was hired by the New Orleans Saints in 2006. He has maintained a close relationship with Jones, and it has long been rumored that Jones would love for Payton to be the head coach in Dallas. Jones was asked if that narrative places pressure on Mike McCarthy. He downplayed the talk.

Jerry Jones on if there’s more pressure on Cowboys coaches, knowing Sean Payton is out there: “Not at all. I think a lot of Sean. But there’s gonna be somebody other than Sean winning the Super Bowl this year…There’s no one person indispensable as far as winning the Super Bowl.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 28, 2022

Did Jerry Jones have to reassure Mike McCarthy that he will remain Cowboys head coach after Sean Payton stepped down in New Orleans? “No, I did not. I did not, because we’re sitting here building together our future. No. … I haven’t talked to Sean.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 28, 2022

There had been some talk about McCarthy potentially losing his job, but Jones put a stop to that on Friday. McCarthy will be back with the Cowboys in 2022, but Jones is not going to be pleased with anything short of a deep playoff run. If Dallas falls short of expectations again and Payton gets the itch to return, there is little doubt Jones will want to chat with him.

Photo: Aug 23, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton looks on during the second half against Jacksonville Jaguars at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports