Jerry Jones roasted on Twitter for sun, scoreboard issues at stadium

January 16, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio

A punt hit the scoreboard at ATT Stadium

Jerry Jones set out to build one of the most impressive venues in all of sports with AT&T Stadium, but there have been some notable issues. Those were on full display during the Dallas Cowboys’ playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

The quirky design of AT&T Stadium — also known as “Jerry World” — impacted play on at least two occasions. The first may have been costly for Dallas, as wide receiver Cedrick Wilson appeared to lose a ball in the sun on a third down play late in the first half.

Had Wilson been able to make the play, the Cowboys would have had at least a field goal attempt before halftime. They were trailing 16-7 at the time.

Then in the second half, a Dallas punt hit the massive video board that hangs above the field.

The punt wasn’t an issue, as the the down is simply replayed when the ball hits the scoreboard. That didn’t stop people from letting Jones and the Cowboys hear it on social media.

Jones is a smart businessman, so he knows any publicity is good publicity. Still, we highly doubt he wants to be trending on Twitter for the flawed design of his $1.2 billion stadium.

