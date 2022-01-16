Jerry Jones roasted on Twitter for sun, scoreboard issues at stadium

Jerry Jones set out to build one of the most impressive venues in all of sports with AT&T Stadium, but there have been some notable issues. Those were on full display during the Dallas Cowboys’ playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

The quirky design of AT&T Stadium — also known as “Jerry World” — impacted play on at least two occasions. The first may have been costly for Dallas, as wide receiver Cedrick Wilson appeared to lose a ball in the sun on a third down play late in the first half.

Chance of one-score game if it was cloudy weather in Arlington or AT&T Stadium was constructed differently. Sun in eyes of Cowboys WR Cedrick Wilson appeared to directly cause third-down incompletion. Cowboys trail 16-7 at halftime. pic.twitter.com/gZE6Kqd3N4 — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 16, 2022

Had Wilson been able to make the play, the Cowboys would have had at least a field goal attempt before halftime. They were trailing 16-7 at the time.

Then in the second half, a Dallas punt hit the massive video board that hangs above the field.

punt hit the jumbotron LMAO pic.twitter.com/XYRtB2PPk0 — alex (@highlghtheaven) January 16, 2022

The punt wasn’t an issue, as the the down is simply replayed when the ball hits the scoreboard. That didn’t stop people from letting Jones and the Cowboys hear it on social media.

Cowboys built the most expensive stadium ever and it can’t keep out the sun and doesn’t have enough space for a punt. — Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) January 16, 2022

This is Jerry's worst nightmare. Sun blinds one of his own players and a Cowboys punt hits the videoboard, aka the JerryTron. — Damon R. Marx (@DamonMarxDMN) January 16, 2022

Sun blinds guys, punt hits the scoreboard… what a dumb stadium. — Steve Berman (@BASportsGuy) January 16, 2022

Jerry Jones spent $1.5B on a stadium that blinds receivers and blocks punts pic.twitter.com/rtZD3EpTzU — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 16, 2022

Receivers losing the ball in the sun. Punts hitting the ceiling. An objectively hilarious day for Jerry Jones and his Zillion Dollar Palace. — Tyler Dunne (@TyDunne) January 16, 2022

So far: #Cowboys blinded by the sun on a throw & hit the jumbotron on a punt. In their own stadium. pic.twitter.com/jdJBtY6vQt — Dago Cordova (@dago_deportes) January 16, 2022

The sun blocked out the Cowboys WR eyes & now a punt hitting the scoreboard leads to a do-over. pic.twitter.com/xZlvlLVY9b — Jake Brown (@JakeBrownRadio) January 16, 2022

Jones is a smart businessman, so he knows any publicity is good publicity. Still, we highly doubt he wants to be trending on Twitter for the flawed design of his $1.2 billion stadium.