Jets are signing a major offensive weapon for Aaron Rodgers

The New York Jets have added a big weapon for Aaron Rodgers and the offense.

The Jets on Tuesday had a visit with wide receiver Mike Williams. Though Williams was also planning to visit the Carolina Panthers and Pittsburgh Steelers, he ended up not making it to either spot. Instead, he agreed to a 1-year deal with the Jets that is said to be worth up to $15 million.

Mike Williams was scheduled to next visit the Panthers and Steelers. But he is not getting out of New York. He’s signing a one-year deal with the Jets. https://t.co/093RnIt7lD — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2024

Williams is the first signing the Jets have made this offseason for a skill position. They have also added tackles Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses to help improve their offensive line.

Williams is coming off a torn ACL that limited him to 3 games with the Chargers last season. The team cut him this offseason due to salary cap concerns. The former first-round pick’s best statistical season came in 2021 when he had 76 catches for 1,146 yards and 9 touchdown catches.

The Jets had some rotten luck last season when Aaron Rodgers suffered a season-ending torn Achilles tendon injury in the team’s first game. Rodgers will be recovered for the 2024 season, and the Jets are doing their best to ensure the offense will have what it needs to be successful.