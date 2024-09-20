Jets rookie’s awesome social media post about slipping in NFL Draft goes viral

New York Jets rookie running back Braelon Allen is looking like one of the steals of the 2024 NFL Draft, and he has a theory on why so many teams passed over him.

Allen has served as a great complement to star running back Breece Hall over the past two weeks. The fourth-round pick out of Wisconsin had 11 carries for 55 yards in Thursday night’s 24-3 win over the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Allen had 33 yards and a touchdown on just 7 attempts in last week’s win over the Tennessee Titans.

On Friday morning, Allen had a great response to someone who posted on social media wondering how the running back slipped to the fourth round.

“Everyone wanted to see me run in my underwear to decide if I was a good football player,” Allen wrote.

Allen was obviously referring to the NFL Scouting Combine, where he did not have a strong showing. He then became the 11th running back taken in the draft.

It is far too early to say whether teams will regret passing on him, but he has certainly looked like an NFL-caliber player.

In addition to his impressive 5.1 yards per carry, Allen has shown the ability to contribute in the passing game with 45 yards and a touchdown on 6 receptions. His immediate impact has allowed the Jets to lessen some of Hall’s workload, which should benefit them over the long term.