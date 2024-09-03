 Skip to main content
Jets, CB Michael Carter II agree to contract extension

September 3, 2024
by Larry Brown
New York Jets helmets

Oct 2, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets helmets on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets have given one of their top players a contract extension.

The Jets and cornerback Michael Carter II agreed to a 3-year extension worth $30.75 million, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. The deal reportedly includes just over $19 million in guaranteed money.

Carter was a fifth-round pick in 2021 out of Duke and has proven to be a good slot corner. He had 50 tackles and 9 passses defended in 15 games last season.

The Jets have a solid cornerback group that includes Sauce Gardner, D.J. Reed and Carter, who is now locked up for the next few seasons.

The Jets’ defense ranked 12th in points allowed and 3rd in yards allowed last season.

