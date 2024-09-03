Jets, CB Michael Carter II agree to contract extension

The New York Jets have given one of their top players a contract extension.

The Jets and cornerback Michael Carter II agreed to a 3-year extension worth $30.75 million, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. The deal reportedly includes just over $19 million in guaranteed money.

The #Jets and CB Michael Carter II agreed to terms on a three-year, $30.75 million extension that can be worth up to $33M, with slightly over $19M in total guarantees. Carter is now the highest-paid slot corner in the NFL. Deal done by Kelton Crenshaw of Klutch Sports Group. pic.twitter.com/NpLPrhCoPB — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 3, 2024

Carter was a fifth-round pick in 2021 out of Duke and has proven to be a good slot corner. He had 50 tackles and 9 passses defended in 15 games last season.

The Jets have a solid cornerback group that includes Sauce Gardner, D.J. Reed and Carter, who is now locked up for the next few seasons.

The Jets’ defense ranked 12th in points allowed and 3rd in yards allowed last season.