Jets DL Quinnen Williams arrested for possession of weapon at airport

New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams was arrested on Thursday night for illegal possession of a firearm.

Williams was trying to board a flight at LaGuardia Airport in New York when he was arrested for criminal possession of a weapon. He has a permit to carry in his home state of Alabama, but not New York.

Oh boy. At approximately 9:15pm, #Jets DE Quinnen Williams was trying to board his flight at LaGuardia Airport when he was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Weapon (his permit is in Alabama). He’s currently being processed by PAPD, the PAPD tells @TheAthleticNYC — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) March 6, 2020

NJ.com says the gun is a Glock 19 pistol.

Williams, 23, was the No. 3 overall pick by the Jets out of Alabama last year. He had 28 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 13 games last season. He missed some time due to an ankle injury.