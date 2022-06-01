Jets interested in signing ex-Pro Bowl linebacker

The New York Jets are in need of an experienced linebacker to fill out their depth chart and are reportedly interested in a former Pro Bowler at the position.

The New York Post’s Brian Costello reported over the weekend that the Jets are still interested in free agent linebacker Kwon Alexander.

Alexander would provide some much-needed depth for the Jets, who didn’t select a linebacker in the 2022 NFL Draft.

C.J. Mosley and Quincy Williams are established players, but second-year linebacker Jamien Sherwood is coming back from an achilles tear. Fellow sophomore linebacker Hamsah Nasirildeen is still learning to play the position after playing safety in college.

In 12 games with the New Orleans Saints last season, Alexander had 50 tackles, 3.5 sacks, an interception and a forced fumble. Alexander is also familiar with Jets head coach Robert Saleh, having played for the former San Fransisco 49ers defensive coordinator in 2019 and parts of 2020.

While Alexander would certainly be a solid pickup this late in the offseason, there are some concerns surrounding his health.

In eight NFL seasons, Alexander has only played a full season once. He started 12 games in 2020, eight in 2019 and six in 2018. He tore his right achilles on Christmas Day against the Minnesota Vikings in 2020, but rehabbed in time to play a few snaps in the 2021 season opener against the Green Bay Packers.