Jets CB Kris Boyd in critical condition after being shot

New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd is in critical condition after being shot.

Boyd was taken to the hospital after he was shot early Sunday morning in New York City, according to a report from the New York Post. The 29-year-old was critically wounded and is fighting for his life at Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan.

Police confirmed that there was a shooting on West 38th Street near Seventh Avenue shortly after 2 a.m. on Sunday, but they did not identify Boyd as the victim. Law enforcement sources told the New York Post that Boyd was shot in the abdomen outside a restaurant following a dispute. The gunmen fired two shots.

No arrests had been made as of Sunday afternoon. The shooter reportedly fled the scene in a BMW, and witnesses were not cooperative with police. The shooting remains under investigation.

Boyd signed a one-year contract with the Jets in March. He was placed on injured reserve in August due to a shoulder injury and has not played this season.

Prior to joining the Jets, Boyd played for the Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings. His NFL career began in 2019, when Minnesota drafted him in the seventh round out of Texas.

Boyd played in all 17 games with the Texans last season and finished with eight 8 tackles and a fumble recovery.