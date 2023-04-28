 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, April 27, 2023

Make-A-Wish kid who announced Jets pick was star of the draft

April 27, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read

Kyle Stickles pumps his fist

It was Kyle Stickles’ dream to announce the New York Jets’ first-round pick in the NFL Draft, and he sure made a statement while doing so.

The Make-a-Wish Foundation child was full of energy and enthusiasm upon stepping to the podium to announce the Jets’ pick on Thursday in Kansas City.

Take a look at the video:

Stickles did his best to pump up the crowd and was outstanding at doing so. Even Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes recognized Stickles for the awesome energy.

That’s how to announce a pick.

Prior to heading to Kansas City, the Ghent, New York native made a stop at the Jets’ practice facility. The 13-year-old boy was diagnosed with bone cancer at age 11.

Article Tags

Kyle Stickles
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus