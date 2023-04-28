Make-A-Wish kid who announced Jets pick was star of the draft

It was Kyle Stickles’ dream to announce the New York Jets’ first-round pick in the NFL Draft, and he sure made a statement while doing so.

The Make-a-Wish Foundation child was full of energy and enthusiasm upon stepping to the podium to announce the Jets’ pick on Thursday in Kansas City.

Take a look at the video:

Just an electric pick ⚡️ Kyle Stickles crushed it! pic.twitter.com/GmIgEZPtch — New York Jets UK (@NYJetsinUK) April 28, 2023

Stickles did his best to pump up the crowd and was outstanding at doing so. Even Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes recognized Stickles for the awesome energy.

Shoutout to Kyle Stickles for bringing the energy!!!!! — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 28, 2023

That’s how to announce a pick.

Prior to heading to Kansas City, the Ghent, New York native made a stop at the Jets’ practice facility. The 13-year-old boy was diagnosed with bone cancer at age 11.