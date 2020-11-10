Jets gave Patriots an assist with dumb 12 men on field penalty

The New York Jets showed on Monday night exactly why they entered their game against the New England Patriots winless this season.

The Patriots had a 4th-and-5 at the Jets 14 with 8:37 left on Monday and were lining up for a field goal down 27-17. The Jets had 12 players on the field for the kick and got flagged for a penalty.

The five-yard penalty gave New England a new set of downs, though they ended up in the same situation anyway and kicked a 29-yard field goal to make it 27-20.

Even though the penalty didn’t hurt the Jets worse on the scoreboard, those are the kinds of inexcusable mistakes that reflects poorly on a coaching staff and keeps a team winless.