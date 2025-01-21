Report: Jets have zeroed in on 1 head coach candidate

The New York Jets have reportedly zeroed in on one head coach candidate, and they are hoping to have a deal in place in the near future.

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn had a formal in-person interview with the Jets on Tuesday. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Jets were hopeful to reach an agreement with Glenn before he left their facility.

Glenn has been viewed as a favorite for the Jets job for quite some time. He has also drawn interest from the New Orleans Saints, Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders, who all still have head coach vacancies.

Glenn, 52, has been the Lions’ defensive coordinator since 2021. He served as the New Orleans Saints’ defensive backs coach from 2016-2020, and also played for them in 2008.

The Jets have a personal connection with Glenn as well. The former defensive back was drafted by New York in the first round in 1994 and played for the team from 1994-2001. There has been talk that Glenn’s preference is to coach the Jets.

Detroit’s defense ranked 7th in points allowed and 20th in yards this season. Last season, they ranked 23rd and 19th, respectively. The 2020 Lions’ defense ranked last in the league in both categories prior to Glenn taking over.