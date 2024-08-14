Jim Harbaugh says he offered Colin Kaepernick a coaching role

One of Jim Harbaugh’s first moves after becoming Los Angeles Chargers coach was apparently to offer Colin Kaepernick a job.

In a recent interview, Harbaugh revealed that he had discussed some sort of non-playing role with Kaepernick earlier in the year. Kaepernick, however, has yet to give Harbaugh a clear answer on whether he might take a staff role.

“Yeah, we talked a little bit about it,” Harbaugh told Jarrett Bell of USA Today. “He’s considering it. He was out of the country. He said he was going to get back to me. We haven’t reconnected since then. That was early, early in the year.”

Harbaugh added that, in his view, Kaepernick would be a “tremendous” coach if the former quarterback chose to go that route.

The Chargers coach may have received a reply to his job offer without realizing. In a recent interview with Sky Sports in the UK, Kaepernick made clear he is still working out regularly in the hope of continuing his playing career. The 36-year-old has not played for an NFL team in eight years.

Harbaugh coached Kaepernick during the quarterback’s most successful period with the 49ers and has been a consistent supporter, even offering Kaepernick the chance to showcase himself in his bid for an NFL return. It is not hugely surprising that he would be the first to try to offer Kaepernick some sort of staff role.