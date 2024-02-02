Jim Harbaugh makes wild prediction about JJ McCarthy

Jim Harbaugh is doing everything he can to boost his former quarterback’s stock ahead of the upcoming NFL Draft.

Harbaugh discussed a wide range of topics during a Friday appearance on FS1’s “The Herd with Colin Cowherd.” The new Los Angeles Chargers coach was asked for his thoughts on the way NFL teams should view Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy. Harbaugh responded with an incredibly bold prediction.

By the time the draft comes around, Harbaugh believes McCarthy will have convinced NFL teams that the quarterback is worthy of being the first player taken in the draft.

“(He brings) arm talent, athleticism, it factor, winning with numbing repetition,” Harbaugh said. “Don’t be surprised if — when — he’s the No. 1 quarterback off the board. That’s my prediction right now. When people get a load of JJ and how he can throw the ball, how he spins it, his athleticism, his intelligence, the it factor, the competitiveness that he has and they get around him and they really start digging in and they start talking to him … that’s an early prediction for the 2024 NFL Draft.”

Jim Harbaugh on J.J. McCarthy: "Don't be surprised if and when he's the number one QB off the board. That's my prediction right now." pic.twitter.com/58kGRBEt7W — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 2, 2024

McCarthy moved into the mid-to-late first round of most mock drafts after the way he played in leading Michigan to a national title. Most analysts predict that he will be either the fourth or fifth quarterback selected behind Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and JT Daniels. We highly doubt that is going to change over the next two months, but you have to respect Harbaugh trying to go to bat for his guy.

McCarthy completed an absurd 72.3% of his passes this season for 2,991 yards, 22 touchdowns and just 4 interceptions last season. He rushed for an additional 202 yards and 3 scores. It should help that he played in a pro-style offense and displayed great leadership during a year with a lot of distractions.