Jim Irsay shares how many NFL owners are ready to vote out Dan Snyder

Jim Irsay on Tuesday became the first NFL owner to publicly say the league should take action to remove Daniel Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders.

Saying that is one thing, but being able to make that happen is a complete other. 24 of 32 NFL owners must vote in favor of forcing Snyder to sell in order for a change to happen.

Does Irsay have the votes to make Snyder sell? As of now, the answer apparently is no.

The Indianapolis Colts owner spoke Tuesday from the NFL owners meetings. While talking with the media, Irsay said that he believes 21 NFL owners potentially would be ready to vote out Snyder.

Jim Irsay says he potentially believes 21 owners will agree to remove Dan Snyder but must wait for investigation to conclude. — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) October 18, 2022

Irsay cautioned that the rest of the league’s owners would want to see the results of the league-commissioned investigation before making a decision. Attorney Mary Jo White is investigating Washington over its workplace.

Perhaps the result of the investigation could change the vote, but as of now, it doesn’t sound like the league has the votes to oust Snyder.