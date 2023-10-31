Jimmy Garoppolo misses Davante Adams on wide open touchdown pass

The Las Vegas Raiders lost 26-14 to the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich. on Monday night, and it’s not hard to understand why after seeing some of the passes Jimmy Garoppolo missed in the game.

Garoppolo was 10/21 for 126 yards and an interception in the defeat. He had a chance to make the game close at the end, but he somehow missed a wide open Davante Adams on a 2nd-and-10 play with just over four minutes left in regulation.

As open as you can be and Jimmy Garoppolo overthrows Davante Adams pic.twitter.com/0R6Nr5Og3C — Tanner Phifer (@TannerPhiferNFL) October 31, 2023

You really can’t get more open than that, and Garoppolo still missed Adams. The Raiders receiver slammed his helmet after that possession, which ended on a turnover on downs.

Garoppolo was upset with himself immediately after missing that pass. His frustration was clear after the game as well.

“Today was a bad day. Myself, I have to play better…a little pissed off but physically I’m fine,” Garoppolo said after the game.

“A little pissed off from the game….just gotta be smart with the football.” Jimmy Garoppolo speaks after the Raiders lose 26-14 to the Lions and throwing his league-leading 9th interception tonight. 🎥: By @Sean_Zittel, Vegas Sports Today#RaiderNation @VegasSportsTD pic.twitter.com/HJ1ekGuCuN — Vegas Sports Today (@VegasSportsTD) October 31, 2023

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels did not shy away from calling out Garoppolo’s poor performance.

“I’m not gonna make any excuses for that, I thought we did have some opportunities,” McDaniels said after the game.

#Raiders coach Josh McDaniels on the missed opportunities by Jimmy Garoppolo tonight “I’m not gonna make any excuses for that, I thought we did have some opportunities.” pic.twitter.com/qOcqBjJCcp — Jesse Merrick (@JesseNews3LV) October 31, 2023

Adams was frustrated following the defeat. He had just 1 catch for 11 yards on 7 targets.

Had Garoppolo been able to deliver the football better, Adams would have easily had at least one touchdown.