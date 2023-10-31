 Skip to main content
Jimmy Garoppolo misses Davante Adams on wide open touchdown pass

October 30, 2023
by Larry Brown
Davante Adams wide open

The Las Vegas Raiders lost 26-14 to the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich. on Monday night, and it’s not hard to understand why after seeing some of the passes Jimmy Garoppolo missed in the game.

Garoppolo was 10/21 for 126 yards and an interception in the defeat. He had a chance to make the game close at the end, but he somehow missed a wide open Davante Adams on a 2nd-and-10 play with just over four minutes left in regulation.

You really can’t get more open than that, and Garoppolo still missed Adams. The Raiders receiver slammed his helmet after that possession, which ended on a turnover on downs.

Garoppolo was upset with himself immediately after missing that pass. His frustration was clear after the game as well.

“Today was a bad day. Myself, I have to play better…a little pissed off but physically I’m fine,” Garoppolo said after the game.

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels did not shy away from calling out Garoppolo’s poor performance.

“I’m not gonna make any excuses for that, I thought we did have some opportunities,” McDaniels said after the game.

Adams was frustrated following the defeat. He had just 1 catch for 11 yards on 7 targets.

Had Garoppolo been able to deliver the football better, Adams would have easily had at least one touchdown.

