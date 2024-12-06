JJ Watt defends Lions’ Kerby Joseph over latest cheap shot allegations

Detroit Lions cornerback Kerby Joseph once again faced criticism over a tackle he made on Thursday night, but JJ Watt feels the outrage has gone too far.

Joseph delivered a low hit on Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft during the Lions’ 34-31 win over their NFC North rival at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich. Kraft was not injured, but many people compared the play to when Joseph left tight ends T.J. Hockenson and Tyler Higbee with torn ligaments in their knees last season.

Kerby Joseph is a bum. pic.twitter.com/LVKTWdvI5C — LANDO (@LDG42) December 6, 2024

On Friday morning, Watt took to social media to defend Joseph.

“Besides keeping his head up (which he absolutely should do, to protect himself), how would you propose he tackle a TE running full speed at him? Shoulder is directly in thigh board. Football is a violent game. Not every hit is malicious. (Also, don’t watch film of a cut block),” Watt wrote on X.

Besides keeping his head up (which he absolutely should do, to protect himself), how would you propose he tackle a TE running full speed at him? Shoulder is directly in thigh board. Football is a violent game.

Not every hit is malicious. (Also, don’t watch film of a cut block) https://t.co/83V9FUrRsm pic.twitter.com/tkaWDKneCf — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 6, 2024

Joseph’s hit on Kraft was legal. The same can be said for the tackles Joseph made on Hockensen and Higbee last year, even though those hits resulted in season-ending injuries.

For what it’s worth, fans are not the only ones who have accused Joseph of being a dirty player. One star quarterback went at Joseph last season and said the same.