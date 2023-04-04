JJ Watt sends cool tweet recognizing the fans

JJ Watt has more free time on his hands this offseason than he has in well over a decade, and the former Defensive Player of the Year is using some of it to reflect on the support he received during his Hall of Fame career.

Watt sent a cool tweet on Monday thanking fans for allowing him and his family to have a great life. Though, he admitted that it “might be the frozen cocktails making me talkative.”

Might be the frozen cocktails making me talkative, but there’s never a bad time for some gratitude. I am forever grateful for every NFL fan who has ever bought a ticket, purchased a jersey or tuned in to a game on TV. I’m fully aware this life I’m fortunate enough to live with… pic.twitter.com/73CNTR4lik — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) April 3, 2023

“Might be the frozen cocktails making me talkative, but there’s never a bad time for some gratitude. I am forever grateful for every NFL fan who has ever bought a ticket, purchased a jersey or tuned in to a game on TV. I’m fully aware this life I’m fortunate enough to live with my family is because of you. Thank you,” Watt wrote.

Watt made nearly $130 million on the field in his 12 NFL seasons. He earned every bit of it by being one of the most dominant defensive lineman in league history. Still, it is nice to hear a star player acknowledge the role fans and their hard-earned money play in making the game what it is.

Though he is retired, Watt has shown through his recent social media posts that he does not plan to disappear anytime soon.