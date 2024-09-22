JJ Watt surprises brother TJ with gift during interview on CBS

JJ Watt surprised his brother, TJ, with a cool gift on Sunday.

JJ serves as an analyst for CBS’ NFL coverage on Sundays. CBS was airing the Pittsburgh Steelers-Los Angeles Chargers game, and TJ agreed to do an interview with JJ prior to the game.

TJ was not too happy about doing the interview because he preferred to focus on preparing for the game. But he agreed anyway, and he received a gift for his troubles.

JJ surprised TJ with a baby-sized Steelers jersey that said “DAD” on the back to recognize TJ’s announcement that his wife is pregnant. TJ appreciated the gift but did not like being distracted from the game.

“Thanks, man. I appreciate you trying to mess up my head space. I’m going to go back and lock in now,” TJ said.

"Thanks man… I appreciate you trying to mess up my headspace" 😂😂😂@JJWatt spoke to his brother @_TJWatt before their game this week pic.twitter.com/ofFDoGjVbx — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 22, 2024

Of course JJ used the opportunity to talk himself up and mention how well he did after his son Koa was born in late 2022. Watt had 12.5 sacks that season, which was his last in the NFL before he retired.

Despite the pregame distraction, TJ still had 3 tackles and a sack while leading his Steelers to a 20-10 win.