JJ Watt’s wife Kealia makes big change to name on her jersey

Kealia Ohai was an extremely successful athlete long before she married JJ Watt, and many women in her situation choose to keep their last name after getting married. However, Ohai is now a Watt, and she’s proudly displaying it on her jersey.

Ohai — or should we say Ohai Watt — had “Watt” on the back of her Chicago Red Stars jersey on Sunday night. She shared a photo on Twitter.

Watt and Ohai got married back in February. They began dating back in 2016. Watt has shown support for Ohai in the past by wearing her jersey at games, but now he can wear his own name on the back when he watches her play.

Ohai Watt is in her first season with the Red Stars after playing for the Houston Dash from 2014-2019. She’s also a member of the US Women’s National Team.