JK Dobbins reportedly suffered brutal injury in Week 1

JK Dobbins has had terrible injury luck since his NFL career began in 2020, and those troubles have unfortunately continued for the Baltimore Ravens running back.

Dobbins left Baltimore’s game against the Houston Texans on Sunday with a leg injury. According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Ravens fear Dobbins suffered a torn Achilles.

#Ravens RB JK Dobbins is feared to have suffered a torn Achilles, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. A crushing injury. He’ll have an MRI to confirm. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 10, 2023

If that is the case, Dobbins will miss the remainder of the 2023 season.

Dobbins played in 15 games as a rookie in 2020. He flashed serious explosiveness and averaged 6.0 yards per carry. He then missed all of 2021 with a torn ACL and was limited to just eight games last year with lingering knee issues.

Though he was placed on the physically unable to perform list at the start of training camp, Dobbins appeared to enter the 2023 season healthy. Sunday’s injury is the latest in a long line of bad breaks for the former Ohio State star.