 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, September 10, 2023

JK Dobbins reportedly suffered brutal injury in Week 1

September 10, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read

JK Dobbins is helped off the field with an injury

JK Dobbins has had terrible injury luck since his NFL career began in 2020, and those troubles have unfortunately continued for the Baltimore Ravens running back.

Dobbins left Baltimore’s game against the Houston Texans on Sunday with a leg injury. According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Ravens fear Dobbins suffered a torn Achilles.

If that is the case, Dobbins will miss the remainder of the 2023 season.

Dobbins played in 15 games as a rookie in 2020. He flashed serious explosiveness and averaged 6.0 yards per carry. He then missed all of 2021 with a torn ACL and was limited to just eight games last year with lingering knee issues.

Though he was placed on the physically unable to perform list at the start of training camp, Dobbins appeared to enter the 2023 season healthy. Sunday’s injury is the latest in a long line of bad breaks for the former Ohio State star.

Article Tags

JK Dobbins
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus