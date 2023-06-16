JK Dobbins wants new contract from Ravens

JK Dobbins has reported to the Baltimore Ravens’ mandatory minicamp, but he is not practicing with the team. That’s because he wants a new contract.

Dobbins spoke with WJZ-TV in Baltimore’s Mark Viviano for an interview on Thursday. He was asked about the business side of the NFL.

“It’s part of the dream and it’s something that I’m blessed with, to deal with the business side of that.” @MarkWJZ sat down w/ @Jkdobbins22 in an exclusive interview to talk about dealing w/ the business side of football and his future in Baltimore #Ravens #RavensFlock @wjz pic.twitter.com/uEJ7SJJVob — WJZ Sports (@WJZ13sports) June 15, 2023

“The business side is very hard. It’s very different,” Dobbins said. “You saw with Lamar [Jackson] … It’s never just roses and daisies. It can be hard at times and it’s business though.”

Dobbins did not explicitly say he was looking for a new deal, but that is the understanding based on the way Viviano presented things.

Dobbins was a second-round pick by the Ravens in 2020 out of Ohio State and has played in just 23 games over three seasons. He suffered a torn ACL in the 2021 preseason and missed the entire season.

When Dobbins has played, he has been good. He has 1,325 career rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns while averaging 5.9 yards per carry.

“I would love to be a Baltimore Raven for the rest of my career,” Dobbins said in the interview.

Dobbins is entering the final season of his four-year, $5.7 million rookie deal. He is set to earn $1.39 million in base salary for 2023.