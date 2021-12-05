Joe Brady fired as Panthers offensive coordinator

Joe Brady has developed a reputation for being one of the best young offensive minds in football, but he is now looking for work.

The Carolina Panthers announced on Sunday that they have fired Brady. He was in just his second season with the team.

Brady was hired as offensive coordinator under Panthers head coach Matt Rhule last year. His stock was high after he helped LSU win a national championship in 2019 when he served as passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach on Ed Orgeron’s staff. Brady was credited for helping Joe Burrow develop into one of the best quarterbacks in the country.

Prior to his time at LSU, Brady served as an offensive assistant on Sean Payton’s staff with the New Orleans Saints for two seasons.

Brady, who is only 32, should have no problem finding work elsewhere. He was dealt a tough hand in Carolina with poor quarterback situation. He was even linked to a top college coaching job at one point.