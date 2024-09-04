Joe Burrow shares positive update on teammate Ja’Marr Chase

Joe Burrow shared a positive update about his Cincinnati Bengals teammate, Ja’Marr Chase, on Wednesday.

Chase was listed as a limited participant in Bengals practice Wednesday. A few reporters shared videos to social media of Chase doing some light drills.

Here is what Ja’Marr Chase is doing at practice currently pic.twitter.com/MRofB4IWn1 — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) September 4, 2024

Chase has been seeking a new contract from Cincinnati and reportedly has threatened not to play in Week 1 unless he gets a new deal.

Burrow, who is entering his fifth season as the Bengals’ quarterback, shared a positive review concerning Chase.

“He’s ready to go. Saw him out there today, he looks fast, strong like he always does. Confident if he does go out there Sunday he will be the Ja’Marr we all know,” Burrow said of Chase Wednesday, via Paul Dehner Jr.

The Bengals open up the 2024 season on Sunday against the New England Patriots. Cincinnati went 9-8 last season and missed the playoffs as Burrow was limited to 10 games. They will need both Burrow and Chase healthy and playing if they want to replicate the success they had in 2021 and 2022 when they won the AFC North and advanced to at least the conference championship game.