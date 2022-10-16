Joe Burrow had appropriate pregame outfit for Superdome visit

The Cincinnati Bengals’ visit to New Orleans to face the Saints on Sunday was a particularly meaningful one for quarterback Joe Burrow, and he issued a reminder of why prior to the game.

Sunday marked Burrow’s first game in New Orleans since he won the national championship with LSU at the Superdome in 2020. The Bengals quarterback was well aware of this fact, and he drew attention to it by wearing a Ja’Marr Chase LSU jersey upon arrival at the venue, complete with the 2020 championship patch on it.

Burrow, of course, played with Chase at LSU and now on the Bengals. The two are known to be very close so the choice of jersey is hardly a surprise.

If Burrow was trying to tap into some of the old LSU magic, it seemingly worked. He threw for 300 yards, Chase caught two touchdown passes, and Cincinnati beat the Saints 30-26.