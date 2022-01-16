Joe Burrow goes viral for his sunglasses at press conference after game

Joe Burrow brought Cincinnati to its first playoff win since 1990. The young quarterback oozes coolness, both with his calm demeanor on the field and chill attitude off of it. He even looked the part after the Bengals’ 26-19 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday.

Burrow was seen wearing tinted glasses after the game.

Who do we think gave Joe Burrow these glasses pic.twitter.com/V729wzhtje — Amanda Mull (@amandamull) January 16, 2022

Burrow said there was no special meaning behind the glasses other than he thought they looked good.

Joe Burrow on the glasses: “I just think they’re pretty cool." — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) January 16, 2022

For those wondering, he apparently was wearing Cartier sunglasses.

Ja'Marr Chase says Joe Burrow was waring Cartier glasses… I'm not cool enough for this chat — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) January 16, 2022

Those are the kind of glasses you can get away with wearing after a win. They probably don’t look so cool to fans after a loss.