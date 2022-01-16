 Skip to main content
Joe Burrow goes viral for his sunglasses at press conference after game

January 15, 2022
by Larry Brown

Joe Burrow wearing tinted glasses

Joe Burrow brought Cincinnati to its first playoff win since 1990. The young quarterback oozes coolness, both with his calm demeanor on the field and chill attitude off of it. He even looked the part after the Bengals’ 26-19 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday.

Burrow was seen wearing tinted glasses after the game.

Burrow said there was no special meaning behind the glasses other than he thought they looked good.

For those wondering, he apparently was wearing Cartier sunglasses.

Those are the kind of glasses you can get away with wearing after a win. They probably don’t look so cool to fans after a loss.

