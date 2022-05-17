Joe Judge shares his plan for helping Mac Jones

Joe Judge returned to the New England Patriots as an offensive assistant after he was fired by the New York Giants. While we still have no idea who will call plays for Bill Belichick now that Josh McDaniels is gone, one thing is clear — Judge will be working directly with Mac Jones.

Judge told reporters this week that he is excited to work with Jones. He went into some of the details of his plan for helping the former first-round pick.

"You don't work with a QB to change how they throw at this level, but you can work on their footwork… you start changing how someone's throwing, that's just a great way as a coach to screw up." Joe Judge explains what he sees his role is in helping Mac Jones prepare this year. pic.twitter.com/B7ZmYeBCFJ — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) May 17, 2022

As for who is calling plays, Judge said no one has been told anything. He said his job at the moment is to work with the quarterbacks. Many Patriots fans are concerned about that after the lack of development we saw from Daniel Jones under Judge in New York.

Former Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia, who also returned to New England as an offensive assistant, told reporters he has mostly been working with the offensive line. He was primarily a defensive assistant during his first stint with the Patriots.

Belichick will face a lot of criticism for his coaching hires if Jones does not improve in his second NFL season.