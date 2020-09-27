Joe Montana, wife had to wrestle grandchild away from kidnapper

Joe Montana and his wife Jennifer were involved in a terrifying incident on Saturday in which they reportedly had to stop a home intruder from kidnapping one of their grandchildren.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that a 39-year-old woman entered the California home where the Montanas were staying through an unlocked door on Saturday evening. The intruder then saw a woman, who has not been identified, holding an infant. The alleged kidnapper took Montana’s grandchild and went to another part of the house.

Joe and Jennifer reportedly followed the intruder and wrestled the baby away from her. The kidnapper then ran out of the house.

L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies happened to be on the same block for an unrelated matter, and someone inside the house flagged them down to report what had happened. The officers found the intruder a few blocks away and arrested her on kidnapping and burglary charges.

Fortunately, it does not sound like the baby was harmed in any way.

We’ve heard of athletes thwarting crime attempts in the past, but this incident involved Montana’s own grandchild. We can only imagine how scary that must have been.