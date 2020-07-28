Joey Bosa sets record with massive new contract extension

Joey Bosa is cashing in with a major contract extension from the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chargers defensive lineman reached agreement with the team on a 5-year, $135 million deal, ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported on Tuesday.

According to Schefter, the contract will give Bosa $78 million fully guaranteed and $102 million in guarantees, which represent records for a defensive player.

The 25-year-old pass-rusher was in the final season of his contract with the Chargers and making $14.3 million in 2020. He was set to be a free agent after that, but the 5-year extension will keep him under contract with the Chargers for six seasons, including 2020.

Bosa had a career-high 67 tackles and posted 11.5 sacks last season. The Ohio State product has 40 sacks in 51 career NFL games for the Chargers. He teams with Melvin Ingram to give the Chargers a fearsome pass rush.