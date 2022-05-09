John Harbaugh names 2 college programs that produce NFL-ready rookies

Most NFL rookies experience a bit of culture shock once they get into organized time activities and training camp. The expectations are high, and in some ways things are very different to what they were used to in college.

But there are two exceptions, according to Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh. Harbaugh cited two schools that produce the most NFL-ready rookies: Alabama and Michigan.

“There are certain college football programs that are built like NFL programs,” Harbaugh said, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “Alabama is one, Michigan is the other one. The two top ones, I would say. Those are the ones I’m thinking of off the top of my head. So those guys generally come in and they know what to expect. It’s a little flatter for those guys in terms of practice and understanding how it works.”

Harbaugh’s praise is going to mostly come down to coaching. Nick Saban is the greatest college football coach ever in the minds of many, and his Alabama program has produced a huge amount of NFL talent. Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh is not where Saban is purely in terms of accomplishments, but he has also been successful in the NFL and knows what will be expected of players at the professional level.

Baltimore selected Michigan linebacker David Ojabo in the second round of the 2022 draft and added Alabama cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis in round four. Based on Harbaugh’s comments, it’s no big surprise that the Ravens targeted someone from each school.