Johnny Manziel shouts out ‘goat’ Kellen Mond after Orange Bowl win

Johnny Manziel showed some love to Kellen Mond after the senior quarterback led Texas A&M to an Orange Bowl win on Saturday night.

Mond rushed for a touchdown in A&M’s 41-27 win over North Carolina. His lone touchdown helped him tie Manziel for the school record with 93 touchdowns.

Manziel shouted out Mond after the game and congratulated him on a great career.

What a career for @TheKellenMond if this is the end. Couldn’t be more proud of my dude. You a in my book big dog love you — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 3, 2021

Manziel was even rooting for Mond to break his record, not just tie it.

Eyyyyy @TheKellenMond go ahead and get that record my G !!!! #GigEm — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 3, 2021

That’s some great school spirit and a humble attitude shown by Manziel. But what’s most impressive is that Manziel achieved the record in just two seasons, while it took four seasons for Mond to tie him. Yes, Johnny Football was that special in college. And Mond should not be overlooked for the college career he enjoyed.